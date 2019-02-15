John Deere uses virtual reality to show equipment at 43rd MATE Show

The MATE Show along with the Home and Health Expo, is back in Billing this weekend. KULR-8 stopped by MetraPark to see what new technology is on display at this year's exposition.

With over 14,000 attendees, the Montana Agri-Trade Exposition is the largest agricultural trade show event of the year in Montana.

It's a time for farmers, ranchers, and those in agribusiness to come together and prepare for the coming season.

"We love it, this is the best time of the year. This is a time where you see everybody coming through you see all your customers at one time, it's a blast," said Charlie Olinger, a sales consultant with Torgerson's.

Even though there's plenty of tractors on display at the MATE Show, John Deere is using VR technology show customers what these tractors can do in action.

"We came up with an idea for an augmented reality experience so we could showcase our equipment at show settings like this, without actually having the equipment here to display," said Laura Donaldson with John Deere.

John Deere's engineers and a VR company worked to develop the software, allowing customers to view equipment on a tablet or cell phone.

"It's challenging to bring an entire air drill or a tractor we do have a big 9-RX tractor here today but it allows us to take a smaller piece of technology like a cell phone or iPod out to a customer's house and be able to show them the moving parts, the working parts without showing a whole piece of equipment," said Taylor Broyles with C & B Operations.

Donaldson says farmers of all ages and backgrounds have enjoyed working with the technology to get virtually hands on with equipment.

"It's always nice to get your hands on the hard iron and actually get an experience with the equipment, but that's not always possible so being able to have the equipment virtually anywhere has been really nice," Donaldson said.

VR goggles are also used by John Deere employees to familiarize themselves with the equipment. They hope in the future, this technology will allow them to train more people on equipment before it actually arrives at dealerships.

"You can set a salesman up to walk around it and learn the selling points and selling features of equipment, without the cost of having it on site," Broyles said.

Broyles said ag technology has advanced rapidly in the last ten years, and soon farming equipment will be able to drive itself.

The MATE Show and Home and Health Expo will be going on at MetraPark until 6 PM on Friday, and will be open from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday.