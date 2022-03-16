The Jobs Jamboree at MetraPark is packed with over 100 employers from all over Montana. For those seeking employment or just a change of pace – the possibilities are endless at the jobs jamboree -- with various industries to choose from.

Today people from all walks of life came out to the job jamboree fair and we met one of them, Taryn Montantez who has experience in the media and the medical field.

“I am mostly just looking for a media job -- I am a video editor and videographer – and so I just came out here today to hopefully find something in media. I mean it hasn’t been super easy to find a job in the area that I am looking for -- I am looking for something very specific – I am definitely more on the creative side.”