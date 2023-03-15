BILLINGS, Mont. - The 31st Jobs Jamboree hosted Wednesday had close to 120 vendors hosting over 1,000 attendees asking questions about various jobs.

"I really like living out here, and I want to find a job that I can work at and then retire," said Rhonda Brown, an attendee of the Jobs Jamboree.

"I'm excited to see what opportunities there are for me. I have experience in different fields."

Businesses needing delivery drivers, food workers, and careers in the military were offering advice to anyone curious about what opportunities there were.

Information on job opportunities in the Billings area can be found at Job Service Billings.