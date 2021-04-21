BILLINGS - This past year was a difficult time for not only people looking for work, but also for hiring companies. Though, Tuesday’s Jobs Jamboree at the MetraPark Pavilion was hoping to give people the opportunity to connect with a vast number of employers and industries.

Over 100 businesses were at the event; Many saying it was their first time at the event and hoping to walk away with new employees.

Before the doors opened to job seekers, employers set up their booths looking to attract new faces to their company.

After last year's Jobs Jamboree was canceled, some of them had to find new ways of hiring employees.

"We had to pivot, we had to look at some alternate ways to do some hiring. We love our word of mouth and go by that a lot. Employees referring employees is always a great way to get employees, and that's what we really relied on in the last year," Heidi Davey, Development Manager for Altana Credit Union., said

For Nicole Griffith, owner of Well Pared, it's been a challenge finding new employees in the last year.

"We normally have a really good rotation of employees that come through our door and we're able to keep them for a really long time, and even though we had really good retention rates, it's still been hard to keep up," Griffith said.

Once the doors opened, job seekers flooded the room, looking for their next opportunity. Many people in attendance say they were looking for a shift in industries.

While many people were there looking for jobs for themselves, there were also several people looking at open positions for others.

Jessica Smith is a supervisor for Hannah House, a sober living facility in Billings.

Smith says she attended the event to collect a list of places hiring employees with backgrounds, as their facility helps women with criminal records find jobs as they continue their journey of recovery.

After difficulty of finding employment for her women last year, she's excited for the outcome of this year's Jobs Jamboree.

"I'm hopeful to come out of this with a list that I can just send and give to my women, and that they can just go and be assured that they're going to be able to find a job," Smith said.

If you weren't able to attend this year's Jobs Jamboree, you can find more information on hiring companies by clicking here.