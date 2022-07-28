BILLINGS, MT- The availability jobs in the state of Montana has risen since Governor Greg Gianforte's plan to bring ten thousand new jobs to the state.

That goal was surpassed by an extra 3,000 as of this year.

"I'm proud of the work, but we're not done," said Gianforte.

Temp agencies have also seen the impact brought on by this plan.

"We've gotten more phone calls from businesses looking for employers," said Taylor Papka, the Recruiting Director for Advanced Employment in Billings.

"We've had anywhere from 25 to 50 people come in and fill out applications on a daily basis."

Papka also said that by next year, more people will be able to comfortably seek employment.

"I think by this time next year the employee pool will be back to what it was three or four years ago."

Gianforte will be continuing the same goal of bringing ten thousand new jobs to the state of Montana by next year.