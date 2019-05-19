Jewelry stolen from Riddle's, Great Falls Police Investigating

Police in Great Falls are investigating a break-in at a jewelry store on 10th St. S. The break-in happened at Riddle's Jewelry about 7:15 Saturday morning.

The store manager explained that someone broke into the jewelry store in a smash and grab robbery. Nicole Wiegand, the GM for Riddle's, said no one was working in the store at the time of the break-in. One of the front doors was shattered, as well as a showcase box. Several pieces of jewelry are missing, but the valued amount of that jewelry is unknown.

While the store has security and protocols in place for instances like break-ins, Wiegand said Saturday's robbery still caught her by surprise. "You think this will never happen to you, but because I've been here fifteen years and we've never, in fifteen years, had anything, even remotely close to this ever happen, and so you think it's never going to happen and then it does. And that does make it sad."

Wiegand added that the store's insurance will cover the damages and losses from the break-in. Jewelry that belongs to customers were not affected because the store's protocol requires customers' jewelry to be locked inside a safe each night.

Great Falls Police are continuing the investigation.