A national festival to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito was held in the Imperial palace Plaza Saturday.

The first part of the festival was made up of a parade of a children's marching band, dancers, and portable shrines called Mikoshi.

Over 30,000 people attended the celebratory event.

A little after 6 pm Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako appeared on a stone bridge of the palace, and a crowd of people welcomed the couple waiving lanterns and national flags.

Blind pianist Nobuyuki Tsuji played the piano and popular all-male idol group, Arashi, sand a special song "Journey to Harmony: for the event.

Empress Masako at one time showed tears while listening.

After the performance, Emperor Naruhito expressed his gratitude for the event, and hoped that many victims of recent record heavy rain and typhoon Hagibis will return to normal life.

The Emperor also prayed for the happiness of the people and hoped for further development of the nation and world peace.

The imperial couple will take part in a celebratory parade tomorrow.