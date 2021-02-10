JACKSON, Wyo. – Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will soon have access to additional communication tools, as well as special training thanks to a generous donation from a local nonprofit.

Jackson Hole Fire/EMS received a $15,000 donation Wednesday from the Karl M. Johnson Foundation in Jackson, Wyoming. They said the funds are earmarked for additional handheld radios and pediatric medical training.

“Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is extremely grateful for the donation from the Karl M. Johnson foundation,” Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Battalion Chief Brian Coe said. “The donation will be spent on critical radios for firefighters, either replacing an old radio or providing a radio to a firefighter who never had one.”

The donation will also help fund staff with advanced medical training for pediatric care.

“Pediatric emergencies rarely happen, but this training will ensure that our providers are prepared when they do happen. We greatly appreciate the Karl M. Johnson Foundation for their support.”

Karl Johnson was a native of Jackson Hole who left all of his assets to the foundation he established to benefit his beloved community.