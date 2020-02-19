In its second year, Jacket Giving Day returns to the campus of Montana State University Billings to raise money for important projects on campus along with raising money for scholarships and other resources for the university.

This year, MSU Billings Chancellor Dan Edelman says he hopes to provide an important resource for students with disabilities.

"We're trying to raise money for scooters. These scooters will allow our students, veteran and non-veteran students to get around on campus because it's very difficult if you have different types of injuries or temporary situations," says Edelman. "As a disabled veteran I went to school on crutches for a good part of my schooling and it was very difficult for me. So I want to make sure our students don't have that kind of experience and that they're able to be mobile and they're able to get around safely."

As an ADA university, many of the building on the campus of MSUB have wheelchair ramps which allows for students to easily access the buildings on campus. The next step in the process according to Edelman is to bring in the scooters and wheelchairs and supply them to the students who need one.

"American Legion Post 123 yesterday donated a scooter to help us. We're looking at acquiring additional scooters because the need is great. It's not just the veterans it's the non-veterans. But these scooters we want to be able to have them here and let students check them out when they need them."

Chancellor Edelman says this year's goal is to have 500 donors as he continues to thank the community for all the support they have shown the university in the past.

If you would like to make a donation to MSUB, you can click here and select which program you'd like to donate to.