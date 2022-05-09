BILLINGS, Mont. - The director of the Billings Logan International Airport said they are seeing fewer flights coming into Billings than at this time last year.

Director of Aviation and Transit for Billings Kevin Ploehn said airlines have cut back on flights due to staff shortages, especially pilot shortages.

"Most of them have cut back their capacity, which means there's less seats. And that's what's happening in Billings. We have less seats than we did a year ago, to the tune of 15,000 to 16,000 a month. Which is a lot of seats."

Ploehn said they are currently discussing the possibility of bringing larger planes into Billings to help meet some of the demand. In the meantime, some flights are reduced or not available at all this summer.

"We have less flights to Seattle," he said. "We have no flights, or very few flights, to Portland, which we normally have. We're not having any L.A. service this year. There are less flights to Denver. There are less flights to Minneapolis. So, it's just a lot thinner."

"It's a lot less service coming into Billings this summer for the first time... I've never seen a summer like this," Ploehn added.

Ploehn said it's a good idea to make airplane and car reservations early.