FROMBERG, Mt. - Cleanup efforts are underway in Fromberg after severe flooding damaged homes and infrastructure.

"It's unbelievable," Fromberg Fire Chief Mike Ventling said. "I've lived here for 22 years and I've never had water cross my property."

Chief Ventling said the town is currently under a boil order. As far as he knows everyone has power, but gas was shut off to homes.

"At one given time, we had to use our big fire trucks to get people in and out of here," Chief Ventling said. "Because when I left here, night before last, to get my family out of here, I was pushing four feet of water to get out of here. And then, it was a raging river across here. We had to prevent people from crossing because it would wash people across the roadway."

Another Fromberg firefighter Cody Derudder described waist-deep water crossing his family's property:

"This was one of the lower points and we had about probably waist deep water running through here to the back. It was just a mad scramble to get everything out of here that you thought you could salvage."

"It was tough," Chief Ventling said. "What do you do? We've got to help the community and ourselves. It was tough, but our community came together and my firemen came together. We handled it well. We had firemen from Bridger come down and help us out."

Another Fromberg resident Tara Schwend described debris washing onto her family's property:

"When the water came in, it came in right over here. And it just started pushing debris all over. We had logs and everything come in. Later on, as the currant got bigger, this, we think it's our neighbor's boat, this trailer came over here, popped off the trailer and into the trees. We also have sheds that are turned."

"I think what we're waiting for right now is FEMA to come in," Schwend added. "They'll do an assessment and they'll us what's next. For a lot of these people, they don't have flood insurance. And the flood insurance, for what it covers, it's not the stuff in the garage and stuff like that."

Right now, Fromberg High School is accepting donations to help victims of flooding. Volunteers are also filling sandbags.

Angel Viren and her 11-year-old son Gunnar Viren, drove over an hour from Shephard to help.

"I got calls last night from friends of ours that have homes here," Angel said. "They haven't been affected, I don't believe yet. We're trying to keep that from happening."

"I'm here to help our community go through the flood," Gunnar said. "And fill up sandbags and sand, so we can stop the flood."