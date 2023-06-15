MONTANA - Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson is paralyzed after being hit by a car on February 16.

"On February 16, while assisting a deputy with Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Clint Hintz, who is a good friend of mine, I was ran over by a fleeing felon," Trooper Johnson said.

"I knew I was going to get hit," he said. "So, like I've been telling a lot of my therapists here, one of the major injuries I have is to my left shoulder. As soon as I knew I was going to get hit, it's like 'Well, find out if I'm a superhero.' Lower the front shoulder. Well, I'm not, so."

Trooper Johnson credits Deputy Hintz for saving his life.

"I don't remember anything under the vehicle," he said. "I did go completely under the vehicle. Then, afterwards, I just remember laying in the snow and trying to breathe. Then, Deputy Hintz, Clint, Clint's also been a friend of mine since 2007. We both served in the National Guard together. Luckily, Clint is a combat medic."

A Eureka ambulance took him to the Eureka Law Enforcement Center where a life flight was waiting. A friend has already notified his wife, Sgt. Kate Johnson (also with the Montana Highway Patrol).

"She met me at the Eureka Law Enforcement Center and got to see me onto the helicopter," he said.

Both Trooper Lewis Johnson and Sgt Kate Johnson described a 'tunnel' of law enforcement as he was taken into the emergency room.

"There was a lot of my fellow troopers and Flathead County deputies to see me from the helicopter to the emergency room," he said.

Trooper Johnson was taken into emergency surgery and intubated. He woke up three days later.

Sgt Kate Johnson described those first few days as 'an hour.'

"I would be in his room. And if I went downstairs, there was always a sea of law enforcement there supporting us, which was really wonderful," she said. "And members of the community were dropping off food and snacks and toys and games. It was kind of like the law enforcement family took over Logan Health."

Trooper Johnson had a punctured lung, lacerated liver, multiple broken ribs, a broken and dislocated shoulder, a broken knee, and separation of T 12 and T 11 in his spine, leaving him paralyzed.

"When I wake up and see all three of my siblings and both of my parents there, looking at me, I know something's not right," Trooper Johnson said. "Something's gone terribly wrong."

"It didn't seem real at first," he continued.

"Just prior to surgery, one of the surgeons did inform me that he had no sensation or wasn't responding to feeling in his feet," Sgt. Kate Johnson said. "And she believed that he was paralyzed. So, they were requesting to do a pretty significant back surgery. And we consented to that."

"You start getting requests from people to come and say 'hi' to you, stuff like that," he said. "You start hearing about the amount of people. You start seeing the support from the community and the state, country, and from around the world that we've seen."

Twelve days after the incident, he was flown to a hospital in Colorado. The same ALERT team that initially helped him after the incident, flew him to Colorado.

The Johnsons have a young son who is staying with grandparents right now while Trooper Johnson continues to heal and do therapy.

"That part is hard," Trooper Johnson said. "And it's more difficult on Kate and I, not having him around."

"There's a lot of tricks I've got to learn now in order to get back into some of the things I've loved to do my entire life," he said.

"I am a paraplegic," he said. "I have sensation from the T8 level down. Or, no, I don't have sensation from the T8 level down. I don't really know what more to say about that. Every aspect of my life is different than it was before. I can't pick up my kid right now."

The Johnsons both repeatedly expressed appreciation for all of the support they've received.

"We've received greeting cards, get-well cards," Sgt. Kate Johnson said. "I believed the farthest is Germany."

"Donations too," Trooper Lewis Johnson said.

"They've supported fundraisers," Sgt. Kate Johnson added.

Both of the Johnsons plan to continue working for the Montana Highway Patrol.

"We are incredibly blessed to work for the Montana Highway Patrol," Sgt. Kate Johnson said. "They have been really supportive of our family."

"I plan on going back to work and being a sergeant in the Havre detachment," she said. "Lewis is going to remain in the trooper status. It will look a little different now, but he'll remain with the Highway Patrol when we get back from Colorado."

Right now, the Johnsons don't know when they will leave Colorado.

"I knew this before I was injured," Trooper Johnson said. "People would ask me on the side of the road, 'What is it like to be a law enforcement officer in this day and age?' I would say, 'It's still great to be a law enforcement officer in the State of Montana.' This experience has truly shown me that."

Sgt Kate Johnson said they are continuing to accept donations to help pay for Trooper Johnson's therapy.

She said:

"People can also directly donate to PO Box 356 Chester, MT 59522 . All funds will go towards Lewis’s continued pursuit to one day walk again!"