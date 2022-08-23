BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Christian School welcomed high school students back to school on a new campus at 1515 Shiloh Road. The campus used to be the home of Yellowstone Christian College.

"We needed some classrooms," Head of School for Billings Christian School Diann Floth said. "Our elementary grades were at capacity. And we had long wait lists for those grades. So, we just started praying for what direction we needed to go. Someone just mentioned at some point moving our high school here."

The new high school has a full science lab, art room, half gym and chapel. As part of the expansion, Floth said they hired 21 more staff and faculty.

School officials said the new high school campus allowed the school to welcome 125 more students this year. Still, the school has waiting lists for three grades.

"It's really grown faster than we ever thought it would," Floth added. "But there's just a need. People see a need for a different option for kids. We're filling that need right now."

Billings Christian School is also building a new middle school. Floth said the middle school should be finished in November 2022. She said the new school will allow them to welcome an additional 60 students next year.