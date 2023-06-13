CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Carbon County officials said they are working to replace three bridges, repair six others and fix 70-80 miles of county road after the June 2022 flood caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Cyrina Allen said recovery has been a 'very long, detailed, and difficult process."

"We had a lot happen, not just in one area," she said. "The entire county was affected from top to bottom, east to west, everywhere. So, just piecing it together, trying to share the resources equally and help everybody. That has been the hardest."

Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock said the county has spent about $13 million so far on flood recovery efforts.

He described seeing the initial impacts of the flood a year ago on the south end of East Side Road:

"Here specifically, when the bridge was still here," he said. "There's two National Forest Service Campgrounds just 100 yards from here on the East Side Road. They were filled with campers cause it's summertime. We went to the bridge. And we could see holes in the bridge deck and on the road where the water was inundating and under washing. And starting to wash the road out. Said, 'We better get those folks evacuated now. Sheriff and the undersheriff went in and they got everybody moved out and mobilized. As the last trailer was coming out, this bridge went. It just went away."

Coordinator Allen said that evacuation was just one of several. She was part of another rescue at East Rosebud Lake.

"We had multiple areas of rescue," she said. "A few south of the Fromberg area too."

"I think that we were very, very fortunate in this whole instance, as a result of the flood itself, we didn't lose any lives," Commissioner Bullock said. "That's miraculous. And everybody's really grateful for that."

Commissioner Bullock described the noise created by the water:

"But the noise from the rocks being washed down in last year's flood was so intense you could not hear one another talk. And I'm pretty loud voice myself and screaming at the top of my lungs, somebody couldn't hear you two feet away, it was that loud. As you're doing that and looking at material wash down the river, you could see large rocks, boulders, washing in the water. The force was so great. And some of these rocks were the size of Volkswagens. They were tumbling right down the water channel from the force of the water."

Commissioner Bullock also described seeing a lot of items washed into the water.

"It was everything under the sun from trees to rocks, to houses, garages, sheds, bathtubs, hot tubs, sofas, ATV's, cars, pickups," he said. "Everything that you can imagine that's been in a driveway, driven on a road, or possessed by a human being was down in that river."

Coordinator Allen said they've pulled about 40,000 cubic yards of woody debris from rivers just in Carbon County. She also described seeing other debris in the water, like refrigerators, propane tanks, and hot tubs.

"The rewarding part I feel I've seen is seeing the communities come together and do what they have to do," she said. "It's neat to see how people just help people."

We asked Coordinator Allen what's next:

"The next is the current: recovery," she said. "It's just going to take us time. Like Commissioner Bullock said, people have been very patient and we're very thankful for it. And just continued patience because we're trying. And just a lot of work behind the scenes that's happening."