MONTANA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than in typical years.

"We've had lots of reports of bears in people's yards, breaking into sheds," Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said. "Just looking for food and finding easy meals around people's houses."

Big Timber is one city with recent bear sightings. Mayor Greg DeBoer said they have three black bears hanging around town right now.

"Last week, we came out and garbage was spread all over," DeBoer said. "There was a little paw print and some chewing marks, so we know a little guy got in it. There's been I think 3 different bear sightings in town in the last week- big black one, big cinnamon and then, this little guy."

"This year in particular, in some places around the state, the natural forage for bears, you know, berries and other things, up in the higher country, haven't been as prevalent as they have been in years past," Lemon said. "So, bears are moving into areas around towns."

He said the bear specialist in Region 1 (near Kalispell) told him she's had almost 600 calls on bears since April.

"So, it's just been a really busy year," he added.

Lemon said bears are looking to put on weight before going into their dens. He said it's important to secure potential food sources:

"It just makes it all the more important that people pay attention to securing their attractants. So, taking down bird feeders. Making sure their trash is stored inside until the morning it's picked up. Storing pet food inside. Cleaning up barbeques. Putting barbeques away so bears can't get into those. And certainly, with refrigerators and freezers, keeping those stored indoors."

Bear safety tips from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are available here.