BILLINGS, Mont. - The owner of a Billings medical marijuana shop said the recent election results are 'definitely going to have an impact.'

"We don't currently put taxes on what our customers pay, but with this increase, we're probably going to have to," Owner of iDeal Naturals Brandy Johnson said.

Unofficial election results (as of 11/2/2021 at 10:12 p.m.) show the following results:

Medical marijuana tax

For: 27,176 votes

Against: 18,268

Recreational marijuana tax

For: 37,185

Against: 8,048

Dispensary Ordinance in Billings

For: 14,696

Against: 18,045