BILLINGS, Mont. - The owner of a Billings medical marijuana shop said the recent election results are 'definitely going to have an impact.'
"We don't currently put taxes on what our customers pay, but with this increase, we're probably going to have to," Owner of iDeal Naturals Brandy Johnson said.
Unofficial election results (as of 11/2/2021 at 10:12 p.m.) show the following results:
Medical marijuana tax
For: 27,176 votes
Against: 18,268
Recreational marijuana tax
For: 37,185
Against: 8,048
Dispensary Ordinance in Billings
For: 14,696
Against: 18,045