BIG TIMBER, Mont. - High school and junior high school students at Sweetgrass Technical Institute are learning about car restoration and also helping out the community.

Sweetgrass Technical Institute Director Casey Smith said there are currently six high school students and six junior high students in the program. They are learning basic car maintenance, as well as engines, transmissions, breaks and more.

"I got to replace the timing belt in my personal truck and also the water pump system, so that was pretty cool," student Ally Hitt said.

Hitt plans to work at an air station in Livingston this summer. Then, she intends to go into the Air Force fall 2023.

"I have this '97 Honda Accord," student Nate Cain said. "And it's probably my favorite car I ever owned. It's also the only car I've ever owned, which makes sense. I've replaced a lot on the car. It's got 260,000 miles. I still drive it like it's got five." "It's certainly a new interest for me," Cain added.

Student Trevor Clark also brought his car into the shop to work on.

"I started at home," Clark said. "I took the whole front clip off at home. So, all that stuff is at my own shop. And I just decided to bring this in in, what... last month?"

"This one's not perfect," Clark continued. "It's still a couple inches too long and too wide. So, right now we have to find ways to bolt the body to the frame."

Another big aspect of the program is helping out the community. Director Casey Smith said they received a grant from Harbor Freight through Reed Point High School. The grant was to help do positive things in the community.

"We applied for it with the idea that we could use the money to help buy parts for vehicles for people that were struggling, having a tough time," Smith said. " We had somebody donate a car to us that they wanted to go to somebody that needed a car. Between that and the grant money, we used that to fix everything that the car needed and got it to a family that was having a rough go. That was pretty cool. And we're going to do some more things like that in the next few months."

Smith said they plan to use more of the grant money to repair six or seven cars for people in need.

The community has supported us a lot," he said. "And so, we like to do stuff for the community as well."

Smith said he's also seeing a lot of local demand for automotive repair skills.