BILLINGS, Mont. - The owners of The Base Camp are retiring and selling their stores; the stores will remain open.

"It's been a great 48 years," owner Scott Brown said. "I think the highlight of owning The Base Camp is getting to know all these great staff members and our customers. I used to tell my staff our customers were our most important asset. Over time, I realized it's my staff that is our most important asset."

Owner Scott Brown said they are talking with four potential buyers right now. They are looking for a buyer who can provide a seamless transition for both customers and staff.

"It's not about the money," he said. "We want to find a buyer who's really a good fit. Someone that will do a great job with the store. And someone who will take care of our staff."

Acessory Buyer Patrick Brunsvold has worked at The Base Camp for 20 years.

"I started here right out of high school," he said.

Brunsvold earned a finance degree and came back to work at The Base Camp.

"Scott and Deb have been great people to work for over the years," he said. "And it was just a natural fit to stay here."

The Base Camp sells a variety of gear for outdoor recreation. They have stores in Helena and Billings.

Brown said he and his wife Deb plan to spend more time outside and with their grandkids after retirement.