'It's basic loss all over again:' Flood survivor in Fromberg now dealing with fraud

FROMBERG, Mont. - A flood survivor in Fromberg said someone applied to get her FEMA assistance before she did.

Rebecca Shaw said she has spent 50-60 hours trying to get FEMA assistance. It's been difficult because someone created a FEMA account in her family's name before she did.

"We tried to set up an online account and I couldn't because it kept saying there was already one set up," Shaw said. "That there was already a FEMA set up. So, we went into the DRC the day it started on that Friday at noon, because that's when they said they would be open. And someone had already set up a FEMA account in my husband's name. They already had his social security number and his date of birth. And they put in a phone number that we don't know."

Shaw worked with FEMA to correct the situation, but attempts by the person to get her FEMA relief money continued. She said the person was even able to connect unfamiliar bank information to her account, something she realized when she called FEMA:

"I said, 'Okay, what bank is on there for the routing number because mine is Wells Fargo.' And, they're like, 'Well, it's not Wells Fargo and we've already released funds.' And I said, 'Well, that's not us.'"

Shaw continued working with FEMA, but the fraud continued.

"While I was on the phone with the FEMA agent yesterday, he called in and was trying to find out when he would get money," Shaw said. "I mean, while I was on the phone at the same time."

Shaw said a supervisor in the FEMA fraud department is going to start over and set up a new account for her family. The delay is a setback for Shaw.

"We have no place to stay that's consistent," she said.

Fromberg Disaster Coordinator Tina Foust said there are other victims of fraud in Fromberg.

"Unfortunately, there's been about six that I can think of," Foust said.

"It's basic loss all over again," she added. "Not all did they get to watch their home and their possessions and their livelihood wash down river. But then, they get to feel the dismay and everything else about it too. It's like trying to rebuild and then, get knocked off your feet again. It's devastating."

Rebecca Shaw and her family lived in their Fromberg home for three years before the flood. They only had time to grab about two days worth of clothing. Now, many of their possessions are destroyed and their home has black mold.

"I had just gotten enough money together to start my business," Shaw said. "But, I had to use all the money from it to pay for this."

And some of the loss isn't replaceable.

"My grandmother passed away about five or six years ago and I got all of the family photos," she said. "They're all gone. They were in the basement. I got to pull those up yesterday."

FEMA representative Anthony Mayne said it's disappointing, but not unusual for people to try to get money meant for disaster survivors.

Mayne said:

"FEMA is urging survivors to be wary of scams and potential scam targets including receiving application information when they have not applied for assistance, and callers attempting to gain personally identifiable and banking information of those who have applied.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam or may have witnessed fraudulent activity, report it immediately to your local law enforcement authorities, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General’s hotline at 1-800-323-8603 or Montana Disaster & Emergency Services at (406) 324-4777.

If you suspect fraudulent activity involving FEMA, you can report it to the FEMA Fraud Branch at: StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov, fax: (202) 212-4926 or write to: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division, 400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005, Washington, DC 20472-3005.

If you suspect identity theft, please visit Identity Theft | FTC Consumer Information or IdentityTheft.gov."

Foust said they still need volunteers to help flood survivors. She said people can also donate financially. A link to that donation page is available here.