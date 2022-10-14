BILLINGS, Mont. - The Northern International Livestock Exposition, also known as the NILE, is back at MetraPark for its 55th year. It starts Friday, October 14, and goes through Saturday, October 22.

Equine Program Director for the NILE Bonnie DeVerniero said the first day will feature barrel racing and preliminaries for the ranch rodeo.

Deverniero has participated in barrel racing herself. Montana Right Now asked what goes through your mind right before starting a race:

"I think that's unique to everybody. For me, I think it was connecting with my horse. Letting them show off their ability. You practice and practice and practice. And everything comes down to those seconds. For me, it was just connecting with my horse and not getting in their way. Letting them showcase their ability."

Thirty-four teams from 34 ranches around Montana will compete in the ranch rodeo. Events in ranch rodeo include things like trailering, branding and wild cow milking.

"It has to be one of my favorite events," DeVerniero said. "It really brings those cowboys in off the ranch. These are guys that are working every day. They are using these skills that they are exhibiting and kind of showing off to the crowd. They are using them every day to care for their livestock that they are raising."

In addition, 600 kids and teens will bring livestock in for exhibition and sales.

Deverniero said the NILE is like a big family reunion:

"We have interns that come every year from across the country. We have 10 interns this year. By the end of 10 days with us, we're family. Those young ladies, they work so hard, and they give us their all. And, at the end of it, you've connected for life. We have lifelong friends. Our exhibitors come from across the county. I think at one point, we represented up to 32 states of the United States and 3-4 Canadian provinces. It's a family reunion. You're excited to see them come back every year."

A link to NILE events is available here.