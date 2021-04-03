Italy enters three-day lockdown to fight off new wave of Coronavirus

Italy entered a three-day nationwide lockdown on Saturday in a bid to fight a new wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

All regions are now classified as 'red zones' with almost all shops shut down, restaurants and bars open for takeout only, and people only allowed out for essential reasons.

Police established road checks in Rome and other cities to ensure people were observing the stricter rules and to stop any large gatherings in squares or parks during a weekend when Italians usually go on picnics or visits to cities.

The stricter measures are set to last over the Easter weekend through Easter Monday.