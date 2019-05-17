It's Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day!

Today is Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day. According to the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, in 85% of all boating-related drownings, the person is not wearing a life jacket.

Ryan Caron, Camping Manager at Scheels, said that there are a lot of options when it comes to life jackets. He said, "There's all different types of materials, versions, brands, so there's multi-options."

Ryan Caron and Baylee Howard, both department managers at Scheels, showed me three basic options to wear out on the lake this summer.

They showed me a versatile, multi-purpose life jacket that is good for kids and adults. They also showed me a life jacket that has more room around the arms. That life jacket is good for kayaking or paddle boarding. Finally, there is an inflatable life jacket for fishing or anytime you want more range of motion.

I have my life jacket on for Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.