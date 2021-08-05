'It just takes determination:' Billings students building plane under guidance of middle school teacher

BILLINGS, Mont. - Some Billings students are building an airplane under the guidance of Ben Steele Science Teacher Patrick Kenney. The plane is a 1935 Boeing design that was never built... until now.

"For the summer, we've been slowly but surely putting together this Boeing 306B," West High School Student Alex Kenney said (no relation to the teacher). "There's a lot of small little intricate details that go into it, but at the same time it's about dedication and commitment."

The plane is being built in the hanger for the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 57. It is sponsored by the Billings Education Foundation.

"We are shooting for ultralight status which means it needs to weigh 254 pounds or less," Kenney said. "So, it's been quite an engineering and design challenge to date."

Kenney said the plane will take about a year to complete. It should fly when it's finished. Eventually, it will hang in Ben Steel Middle School.

"It's pretty ridiculous how long it takes to build a plane, but it all comes together in the end it seems like," Skyview High Student Ben Contreraz said.

"You learn an insane amount working on these types of projects," Alex Kenney added.

"You know, anyone can build an airplane," West High Student Gracie Johnson said. "It just takes determination. A whole lot of determination."

Kenney said the students have been wonderful. When asked what motivates him, he answered: "The students."