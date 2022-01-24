BILLINGS, Mont. - The new priority dispatch system is reducing calls for firefighters by 10-15% according to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Johnson. He said it's also helping ensure every call gets the right response.

"We're already on a record pace, so if you were to add in that, we'd be on another record-setting pace. It is helping," Johnson said. "More importantly, it's not about numbers. It's about being cost effective but, at the same time, still providing the best care possible."

Johnson said there are 500-1,000 more calls every year. Billings Fire crews fight fires, but they also do Rim rescues, water rescues, medical calls and more. Johnson said they even delivered three babies in 2021.

"We're trying to provide the best service, the most efficient service, to the City of Billings at the same time," Johnson added. "And that's always a juggle. Priority Dispatch has really helped with that because we're getting the appropriate apparatus to the call. It's also, in a sense, freeing up other apparatus that may be more appropriate to the next call. It allows engines to stay in their areas, so you get that quicker response. It all boils down to providing a good, cost-efficient service to the city of Billings."

Billings Firefighter Paramedic Cameron McCamley said priority dispatch is constantly being evaluated.

"Our crews are working every day," McCamley said. "They will send updates to their battalion chiefs and senior administrative staff. So, those calls can get re-evaluated and make sure what was sent was appropriate. And if we need to make changes, we can do that."

"We want to send the most appropriate and the right amount of resources to every call," McCamley added. "If the call falls into the category of only requiring a small response, we want to make sure we send that."