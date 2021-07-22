SHEPHERD, Mont. - The new athletic director at Shepherd Schools is requiring all students involved in activities or athletics to do community service.

"The community shows up for our kids on Fridays and Saturdays and cheers for our kids," Shepherd Athletic Director Tina Downing said. "This is the center or our community. So, I asked the all the coaches for every single activities program to get the kids out in the community and volunteer."

Students have been helping out at the school and around the community, doing things like: hauling hay, building a sandbox for kids at a daycare and building cubbies for teacher's classrooms.

"It gets us all working together and in the right mood to be a team," Freshman Phillip Kelly said. Kelly is a member of the Shepherd football team.

Fellow teammate agrees Braeden Rehder agrees.

"I honestly feel like it's bringing everyone closer," Rehder said. "We get to see and hang out with people we wouldn't usually hang out with. And, we get to work as a team to get an objective done."

Shepherd passed an $11.9 million bond in 2019 to renovate school facilities. Superintendent Drea O-Donnell said those renovations include new high school science labs, a new K-12 library, a new cafeteria and kitchen, new classrooms for the elementary, a new Career Technical Education building and more.