Israeli airstrike destroys building that housed AP and other media outlets

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed officers of the Associated Press and other media outlets Saturday.

The strike came nearly an hour after the military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jezeera, other offices and residential apartments.

The strike brought the entire 12-story building down, collapsing with a cloud of dust.

There was no immediate explanation for why it was attacked.

The AP said it was the latest step by the military to silence reporting from the territory amid its battle with the militant group Hamas.