Island X Adventure Run this Saturday

Calling all runners and walkers! This Saturday, the 7th Annual Island X Adventure Run is taking place at Riverfront Park in Billings. The 5K will start at 9am.

And, it's more than just a race. It's an adventure run with obstacles. Costumes with an island theme are encouraged. There is a costume contest with an award for the best island style.

Executive Director of The Family Tree Center Stacy Dreessen said, "It's not your average 5K. It's an adventure run: you go up, over, around, through natural and man-made obstacles. I wouldn't wear my best shoes. You might get a little muddy."

There is also a free 400 meter kids race after the 5K.

Proceeds from the race will benefit The Family Tree Center in their efforts to build strong families.

To sign up for the race, you can go here https://runsignup.com/Race/MT/Billings/IslandXAdventureRace.