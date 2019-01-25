According to an article published in The Washington Post, Friday, at least 14,000 IRS workers have not returned to work this week despite orders to do so.

The impact will be felt for those calling with tax questions. The Washington Post reports that the IRS had planned to have enough staff to answer 80% of calls, but at this time only 35% are actually being answered.

Average wait times have grown from 7 to 10 minutes to 25 to 40 minutes.

For the full story click here -> At least 14,000 unpaid IRS workers did not show up for work as broad shutdown disruption hits tax agency, according to House aides