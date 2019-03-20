IRS compiles "Dirty Dozen" list of tax scams

As the tax deadline approaches, the IRS wants to remind people to be vigilant against scammers.

The IRS compiled a list called the Dirty Dozen, highlighting 12 different schemes targeting people throughout the year ranging from identity theft to phone scams.

The common theme with all of them? These scams put taxpayers at risk.

KULR-8 spoke to David Tucker from the IRS who says phishing is a common scam among victims.

Scammers will call you and threaten to arrest or even deport the victim if they don't send payments through gift cards or other wire transfers.

Tucker said these are tactics the IRS does not use.

"You'll get a notice or a letter and they'll actually direct the taxpayer to call a specific number," said Tucker. "A lot of times with notices, people will get nervous receiving a notice but a lot of times, it's just to clarify a piece of information on a tax return or something of that nature."

Tucker said the IRS will never call and you should not give out any personal information over the phone or email.

This includes your social security number or bank account information.

Tucker said you can also call the IRS directly if you have any questions.

Here's a recap of this year's "Dirty Dozen" scams: