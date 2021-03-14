Ireland temporarily suspends Astrazeneca vaccine due to reports of blood clotting

Ireland Sunday became the latest country to suspend vaccinations using the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

The temporary suspension follows reports of blood clotting in some European recipients.

Authorities in Ireland said they were taking the action "out of an abundance of caution."

Denmark, Norway and Iceland have already suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues.

Norway's Medicines Agency reported a cluster of serious blood clotting in some vaccinated people there.

European health authorities said there is no known connection between the events and the Astrazeneca vaccine.

That view that was echoed by the WHO on Friday.

The Astrazeneca vaccine is in use in many European countries and Canada.

it is not approved for use here in the United States.