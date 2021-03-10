SWEET GRASS Co., Mont. - Investigators recovered the remains of two people after a house fire near Reed Point.

The fire happened on Dry Hole Trail north of Reed Point on March 2.

Tuesday, March 9, the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook the house was difficult for crews to get to due to its remote location.

When crews arrived, the house was fully up in flames.

SWCSO said due to the apparent suspicious circumstances of the incident, they requested help from the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Montana State Fire Marshal for help with the investigation.

Investigators recovered the remains of two people during the investigation.

SGCSO wrote the identities of the two people who were recovered were thought to be the remains of Ronald and Barbra Terenzio.

The cause of the fire and the cause of their death is unknown at this time.