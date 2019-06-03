Two men are in stable condition, recovering from gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in Shepherd, MT.

That's according to Sergeant Ketch with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred around 4am. Sheriff Mike Linder of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one man was transported by HELP Flight and the other by ambulance to receive medical care.

Sergeant Ketch says both men are in stable condition.

Sheriff Linder says that the men seem to know each other. He believes there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. More information to come.