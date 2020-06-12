Investigation underway after body found in Billings

Detectives are investigating, after finding a body in Billings.
They found the deceased, after a report of male down outside on Terry Avenue.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.
20-42136-Death-6/12/20 @ 0116 hrs. Ofc.'s responded to 612 Terry for a report of a male down outside. Upon arrival, ofc.'s found the subject was deceased. Detectives have responded to the scene and are investigating. There is no threat to the public at this time.- LT. Finnegan— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD)