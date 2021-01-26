BILLINGS, Mont. - An investigation is active after two children allegedly led police on a low-speed chase in a stolen RV on Tuesday night.

Billings Police Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says officers were dispatched to Auto Auction of Montana around 7 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of an RV stolen by two kids.

Wooley says officers were unable to locate the vehicle when they arrived.

About an hour later, a traffic complaint involving the RV was made to dispatch.

He says officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it went eastbound on State Avenue, but it fled from officers at a low speed.

He says spike strips were deployed and the RV eventually came to a stop on South Frontage Road.

The chase never exceeded speeds of 35 miles an hour.

Wooley says the two boys, ages 12 and 13, were unharmed.

He says one child was taken in for a mental health evaluation, and the other was released to his parents.

An investigation is ongoing and so far no charges have been filed.

