KULR-8 is taking an in-depth look at the growing violent crime problem in Billings.

We’re not just reporting on problems; we are also looking for solutions.

We took our first set of questions to the Billings Heights Task Force and Midtown Community Collaborative.

Members of those groups told us the fight against crime starts with a strong community and everyone being invested.

If you want to join any of the task forces in Billings, here is more information.

Editor’s note: This interview was conducted before the officer-involved shooting on Feb. 15.

KULR-8 sat down with Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John and took your concerns about increasing crime directly to him.

As you know, KULR-8 is tracking every shooting and homicide in Billings this year.

We're also taking a deeper look at what's behind the violent spike and what can be done about it.

A lot of people point to mental health and substance abuse, so we took that theory to doctor Malcom Horn at the Rimrock Foundation.