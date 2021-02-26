BILLINGS - This week is National Invasive Species Awareness Week, so we checked in with Bob Gibson of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to find out what these creatures are capable of.

"If something comes here and it doesn't have a predator that can keep it in control it has a tendency to get bigger, and bigger, and bigger to the point where it starts squeezing out the native populations," Gibson said.

Right here in Billings, invasive clams are disrupting the ecosystem at Lake Elmo, and the only way to get rid of them is to drain the lake, leave it empty in the winter, then reintroduce native populations once the invasive clams species dies off.

Many aquatic invasive species are spread by attaching to boats or fishing gear, so Gibson says to make sure to clean and dry off your equipment before moving them from one body of water to another.

Bullfrogs and noxious weeds are also considered an invasive species in Montana.

Invasive species cost the United States $137 billion annually in damages to crops, forests, fish and other wildlife.