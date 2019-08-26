There was no vote tonight on the proposed 2020 safety levy as tonight addressed the objectives of the levy along with how far into the future the levy should account for and the departments and divisions that would be affected by the levy.

Some objectives of the levy included reducing crimes, both violent and property, saving more lives in terms of first response and ultimately to improve the quality of live in Billings.

The departments and divisions that will be affected if the levy is passed and voted on will be the Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, Municipal Courts, legal system, first response and code enforcement.

If voted on, city administrators hope to begin the process of improving the safety of Billings within 10 months.