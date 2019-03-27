Interstate 90 open in both directions

There is some good news for travelers this morning, Interstate 90 is open from Hardin to the state line after flooding closed the road for days.

The Montana Department of Transportation says traffic is open in both directions, but there is only one westbound lane open through some flooded area in Crow Agency. There are cones and signs in place. They are asking you to slow down and use caution in that area.

Parts of southeast Montana are still under water as all that snowpack melts off. The big concern has been the Little Bighorn River which entered minor flood stage on Saturday.

The guys here at the National Weather Service say, while those flood waters are starting to recede, they are expecting more rain later this week... which could bring more trouble for areas already under water.

Kurt Hooley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Billings, reminds people to continue to use caution around flooded areas.

He says, "Quite a few people are driving through the barricades in Bighorn County itself. I don't know what roads, but, we want to remind people when you have those barricades, to heed the advice. And, what we like to say is, turn around, don't drown and please pay attention to those barricades."