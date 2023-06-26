BILLINGS, Mont. - People traveling between Billings and Laurel for the Fourth of July should plan to leave early to arrive on time due to Interstate 90 (I 90) reducing to one lane going both ways.

From the west bridge ends of the Mossmain Interchange (Exit 437) to the east bridge ends of the West Billings Interchange (Exit 446) will be receiving upgrades along I 90 from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Knife River.

Dowl has given travel advisories to consider:

· Knife River crews will pause construction from Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4. Please drive safely through the work zone.

· Be aware of narrow bridge crossings throughout the project area.

· 56th Street West, which crosses under I 90, will remain closed while new bridges are constructed. This closure is anticipated to be in place through early fall.

· Traffic using on-ramps should yield to interstate drivers. This is important when travel is reduced to one lane.

· A 12-foot width restriction is in place. This is expected to continue through the duration of the project.

The project will include repairing the crumbled roadway, Over South 56th Street West the bridge decks will widen, repairing the current I 90 bridge decks, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) are upgrading to the Zoo Drive and West Billings Interchanges.

The roadway will also receive upgraded safety enhancements, which includes new rumble strips, guardrail, concrete median barrier, signage and pavement markings.

For project updates or any information visit MDT or drop into their social media.