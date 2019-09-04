Intersection of 62nd Street West and Rimrock Road to become a roundabout

After extensive studies, the MDOT has found the intersection of 62nd Street West and Rimrock Road 'appropriate' for a roundabout.

Senior project manager Kirk Spalding says that two intersections will be eliminated in the process making the two roads safer for drivers.

"You can take a standard intersection that would be always a all way stop or two way stop would have 32 conflict points, this has 8," says Spalding. "You reduce the number of conflict points, you reduce the speeds, you make it a much safer environment for everybody."

Construction on the roundabout is set to begin in 2021.