BILLINGS, Mont. -- International overdose day is observed every year on August 31st, Helping to raise awareness and educate people about overdose prevention.
In Yellowstone County alone unintentional death caused by drug overdose Increased 39% in 2019 and 2020
Today, Rimrock, Riverstone and a few other foundations gathered at Rose Park to spread overdose awareness in the Magic City.
According to the Montana Department of Justice Drug Intelligence Office, the state crime lab saw fentanyl-linked fatal overdose increase more than 1,100 percent since 2017.
Kim Edinger, Co-chair of International Overdose Awareness Day, and another member started the organization in Billings in 2020 to bring people who have lost their loved ones to drug overdose together.
"We wanted this to be a safe place for people who have lost a loved one to come there are three events one of them is honoring those we have lost without shame or stigma the second would be honor those who have survived who are recovering and doing great and those who are still fighting we are supporting them too." Kim says.
Edinger adds, this year she put up more photos of lost loved ones, even her son who she lost in 2017. She says, although they are gone, they are not forgotten and we will keep fighting to spread awareness.
We spoke with D'Anthony Willis and Cara Bear Don't Walk, who say they have had a personal experience with overdose and they feel that it is essential to have an event like overdoes awareness day to show support to those in need.
"it's a whole community fighting on the other side that people don't get to see and we don't really advertise it at all -- so you can just look around and see just a small fraction in Billings alone how many people are on the other side fighting." D’Anthony says.
" its easier to feel the support when you know you are surrounded by people who understand -- because if you haven't been affected by it -- its hard to understand at the level where it is supportive because a lot of time people don't know what to do or say -- so things like this wake people up a little bit." Says Cara.
This year, Rimrock and Riverstone Foundation were giving out lessons on how to administer Narcan as well as giving some away for free.
Narcan can stop the effects of an overdose and ultimately save a life