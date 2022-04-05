The following is a press release from SCL Health:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health, two leading nonprofit healthcare organizations, have completed their merger, creating a model health system that provides high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare to more patients and communities in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, and Kansas.

This combination employs more than 59,000 caregivers, operates 33 hospitals (including one virtual hospital), and runs 385 clinics across seven states while providing health insurance to one million people in Utah and Idaho. With the close of this merger, Intermountain Healthcare is the eleventh largest nonprofit health system in the U.S.

“Our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible and we remain focused on our mission of improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Jen Alderfer, President of St. Vincent Healthcare and the Montana and Wyoming Market. “I want to reassure our patients and community that many things will stay the same in how you currently receive care and services from us. Over time, we expect you will gain access to even more services to improve your overall health and well-being.”

The new organization, named Intermountain Healthcare, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with regional offices in Broomfield, Colorado, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, is confident about this united effort. “With this merger, we’ll create a model for the future of healthcare that focuses on keeping people healthy and proactively addresses causes of illness through high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to more patients," Harrison said. "The merger provides a model for healthcare for the rest of the country.”

Dr. Harrison leads the new organization. Lydia Jumonville, as the Executive Sponsor, will lead the integration of the two systems and work in partnership with Harrison and serve as a member of the new Intermountain Board. In addition to the newly integrated Board of Trustees, the enterprise leadership team has been selected from both systems as the dynamic integration process is now moving forward.

“We’re pleased with how our organizations have come together,” said Jumonville. “Our work is well underway, and we are being very thoughtful about moving the best of our systems forward to continue providing the highest quality of care in the communities we serve. We will advance our mission and better serve the entire region together.”

SCL Health’s Catholic hospitals, including St. Vincent Healthcare, retain their distinctive Catholic names and continue to operate according to existing practices.