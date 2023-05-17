BILLINGS, Mont. - Intermountain Health is hoping to expand Gynecologic Oncology care in Billings.

A new facility is being designed in Billings with the intention to try and make patients feel the most comfortable.

"We don't have patients crossing each other or walking past critical centers they don't need to be at," said Tim Pellandini, the Executive Director for Intermountain Health in the Montana and Wyoming area.

"This building and the design and the workflow that will be developed here really keeps those concepts in mind."

Family and Internal Medicine at the facility opens on June 26th, and Oncology services will begin on June 26th, and Oncology services will begin in August. No date has been confirmed.