HARDIN, Mont. - On July 1, the interlocal agreement between Big Horn County and the City of Hardin expired and is no longer in effect, according to a release.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Sheriff’s Office was authorized to enforce various provisions of City of Hardin ordinances in exchange for payment of $470,000 per year to the County.

In addition, the city agreed to pay the county $20,000 annually to offset the costs of housing inmates.

Sheriff’s Office patrol coverage and investigation in response to reports of crime in Hardin will continue, since the Sheriff’s Office is authorized to enforce State law and preserve the peace.

Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair ordered all criminal complaints issued by Sheriff’s deputies to be filed in the Big Horn County Justice Court, which shares concurrent jurisdiction with the Hardin City Court within city limits.

A possible extension of the previous arrangement or a revised agreement that would accommodate the anticipated establishment of a Hardin City police department is being discussed.

Under the Montana Interlocal Cooperation Act, interlocal agreements must be approved by the governing bodies of the contracting public agencies, which in this case would be the City Council and County Board of Commissioners.