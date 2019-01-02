Ryan Zinke is getting ready to exit the White House.

Wednesday will be the embattled Interior Secretary's last day, after he announced in December that he would be stepping down from the position.

Zinke is the subject of multiple ethics investigations, including an investigation for possibly using his office for personal gain.

The Interior Department's Inspector General also has multiple inquiries into Zinke, including the department's handling of a Connecticut casino project.

They're also inquiring whether the boundaries of a national monument were re-drawn to benefit a state lawmaker, and a land development project in Zinke's hometown.