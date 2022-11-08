Yellowstone County, MONT. - Yellowstone County Interim Election Administrator Kevin Gillen has some things voters need to know before heading to the polls.

Gillen said voters should try to arrive early and bring an ID. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. A list of polling places for Yellowstone County is available here.

"We're anticipating a lot of people who have never voted before doing the late registration," Gillen said. "So, we want to try to accommodate them as best as possible and keep the lines to a minimum."

Gillen said there will be people there to help voters who need to register. They will also be able to help people who lost their ballot or changed precincts. He said they'll even work with people who forget their ID.

"If you forget your ID, you can either go home and get it," he said. "Or, we'll vote you what we call provisional until you come back with your ID. We don't say 'no' to anybody. You're going to vote. Our goal is to find a way to say 'yes.'"