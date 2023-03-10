Billings, MT- Today high school students from around Southeast Montana were introduced to careers in technical industries like auto, construction, and more as part of an interactive and informative expo at Montana State University Billings City College campus.

More than a hundred dual enrollment students at M.S.U.B. gathered in the school's technical building to learn from industry professionals.

Welding, electrical utility, and construction companies set up shop to answer questions about their trade.

While City College instructors also explained employment opportunities right out of college with certificates and degrees from the institution.

But one of the main contributors at the expo today, General Distributing Co. explains that the event goes beyond education.

Branch Manager, Brandon Pope said that "there's a lot of people moving out of the industry, a lot of people retiring so it's good for the younger generation to come in and learn that trade and be able to step into those fields that are lacking a lot of quality employees."

But students didn’t just come to speak with industry professionals, they also came to show off their skills.

Students participated in two different welding competitions: one live and on site at the expo.

And the other with premade sculptures on display, and industry related prizes to win.

While the expo showcased student creativity, one participant knows how vital industries at the event are--

Rayce Fisher has welded since he was young, and he stresses the importance of these trade jobs by saying that "if you don't have electricians, you can't turn on the lights, don't have plumbers can't turn the lights one. Don't have welders, buildings don't get erected. Cars, mechanics, need those guys otherwise you can't drive down the road and be safe on the road. It's not really a want it's a need."

Here students are given the opportunity to experiment and interact with industries that interest them.

Students participated in rotational demonstrations -- allowing them to try programs like instrument and electrical technician, and auto collision repair and refinishing.

City College plans to offer expos like this throughout out the spring – with another on March 31st focusing on health and safety equipment, technology and programs for students, and an expo for the public on the 1st of April, no joke.