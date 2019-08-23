Insurance agent on recent hailstorms

KULR (Billings)- In many cases the rain, wind, and hail hit the same areas hit on August 11th.

We wanted to know what that means for insurance policies already filed.

Many folks were still in the process of filing claims and getting estimates from the last storm when all of a sudden, another one rolls around just weeks later.

With two storms doing significant amounts of damage so closely to one another, insurance agencies throughout Eastern Montana are busy, to say the least.

We spoke with one Billings based State Farm agent who told us the best thing to do if you have suffered from damages from these storms is talking to your agent. You may find that you have a claim in already from the storm a couple weeks back, but need to add some additional damages.

Randy Glover with State Farm says the dynamics of storms so close to one another makes the process a little tricky, but certainly not impossible.

"Just depends on whether you have more damage or if you had a claim the first time or if you filed it yet. Like i said, the best policy is to talk to your agent and a local contractor," said Glover.

Another point that Randy made was to be cautious of scammers during times like this. Always do your research and be cautious of door knockers or "agents" who ask for payment the same day.