Since August 1st, around 1800 tickets have been reserved for the St. Jude Dream Home here in Billings. Only 6,800 will be sold, so if you want one, you better hurry!

Doug Wild, with Classic Design Homes showed us around the new St. Jude Dream Home, on Rich Lane on the west end of Billings.

"We'll have a great kitchen package, complete with Bosch appliances, and granite countertops, beautiful hardwood flooring through much of the upstairs. It's a brand new neighborhood, the Legacy West Neighborhood on the west end of Billings," Wild said.

For Doug and his team, they take this project personally. They've volunteered tons of hours of their own time, because they believe in the cause behind all this.

"This is our third St. Jude Dream home campaign, and at Classic Design Homes, we love giving back. We love that we have been blessed as the builder," Wild said.

For just the cost of a $100 ticket, this house could be yours. When you buy a ticket, you're not just trying to win a house. You're helping St. Jude help families get free cancer treatment. Doug says the money really does go a long way.

"We encourage those we work with to donate their time, and it really does make a big difference. We raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, for a great cause," Wild said.

And it won't be long before the house is done! You can reserve your ticket now, and the drawing for the house will be October 14th.

"The drywall is up, the trim is up, and next week we'll start on the flooring and cabinets," Wild said.

When you reserve your ticket, you'll be in the running to win the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you'll also have the chance to win a $2,500 gift card courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway!