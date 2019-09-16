Inner belt loop update given at tonight's city council meeting

At tonight's city council meeting, project members from Sanderson Stewart released the results from their corridor study that examined current traffic data along with future traffic projections.

The proposed inner belt loop would extend from Highway 3, north across the countryside then east into the Heights, connecting at Wicks Lane and Alkali Creek Road.

Project team member DJ Clark of Sanderson Stewart believes the loop could help eliminate traffic congestion in the Heights area.

"We've always had a little bit of a pinch point in the Heights right? So it would provide an alternate end to get from the west end to the Heights and that's not just commuter traffic," says Clark. "By opening transit routes it helps people that are trying to get from essential services on the west end to where they live in the Heights faster.

Project members and land owners along the belt loop have met to discuss current and future land use along with any access and utility needs that would be needed during roadway development.

Daniel Brooks of the Billings Chamber of Commerce says the city has applied for a build grant that would go one to one meaning the city would provide $7 million while the government would provide an additional $7 million.

DJ Clark expects there to be a public meeting on the inner belt loop in the coming four to six weeks.